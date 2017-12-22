Sports Extra - Week 16

Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a late deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-104 on Friday night.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...More >>
Dick Enberg, a Hall of Fame broadcaster known as much for his excited calls of "Oh my!" as the big events he covered during a 60-year career, died Thursday.More >>
The Packers have ruled receiver Davante Adams out for Saturday's game against Minnesota.More >>
The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe had 26 and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-116 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee ended a five-game losing streak to Cleveland.More >>
The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.More >>
William “Bill” Reddan, the inaugural head coach of the Wisconsin men’s soccer program, passed away on Monday at the age of 90. Inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, Reddan introduced men’s soccer as a club sport at UW in 1964 and coached the intramural team for 13 years.More >>
Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program.More >>
