Sports Extra - Week 16 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sports Extra - Week 16

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Lance Veeser and Amy Gill discuss the Orange Bowl and the Packers-Vikings match-up.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Bucks close with 9-0 run to beat Hawks 109-104

    Bucks close with 9-0 run to beat Hawks 109-104

    Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a late deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-104 on Friday night.    

    More >>

    Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a late deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-104 on Friday night.    

    More >>

  • Five Badgers Named to Canada’s Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Five Badgers Named to Canada’s Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...

    More >>

    Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...

    More >>

  • Sports Extra - Week 16

    Sports Extra - Week 16

    Lance Veeser and Amy Gill discuss the Orange Bowl and the Packers-Vikings match-up.More >>
    Lance Veeser and Amy Gill discuss the Orange Bowl and the Packers-Vikings match-up.More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Five Badgers Named to Canada’s Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Five Badgers Named to Canada’s Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...

    More >>

    Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...

    More >>

  • Sports Extra - Week 16

    Sports Extra - Week 16

    Lance Veeser and Amy Gill discuss the Orange Bowl and the Packers-Vikings match-up.More >>
    Lance Veeser and Amy Gill discuss the Orange Bowl and the Packers-Vikings match-up.More >>

  • Badgers football adds 26 in early signing period

    Badgers football adds 26 in early signing period

    The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.

    More >>

    The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.