Special tax reduction gives a boost to craft beer brewers

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Thanks to the new tax plan signed by President Donald Trump Friday, beer makers like Capital Brewery in Middleton and distillers like Yahara Bay in Madison will pay less in taxes.

The law includes a provision that gives beer, spirits and wine producers a two-year reduction in federal excise taxes.

“It definitely is going to help the whole industry, that's for sure,” said Mick Quint, owner of Yahara Bay Distillers.

Capital Brewery will see its tax rate cut in half, from $7 per barrel to $3.50 for the first 60,000 barrels.

“The smaller you are, the bigger the chunk of that cost are your production costs. So to be able to have something like our excise taxes being lowered, that's a great advantage for us,” said Ashley Kinart-Shorts, brewmaster at Capital Brewery.

The tax rate for Yahara Bay Distillers will drop from $13.50 per gallon to $2.70 for the first 100,000 gallons produced or imported.

“That tax rate ($13.50 per gallon) was set way beyond I think anybody living today was born,” Quint said.

With the lower excise tax, businesses are hoping to reinvest that money back into their business.

“Either take that money and use it for upgrades, use it for existing bills that we're already paying,” Kinart-Shorts said.

“It's going to be put into promotions, adding some equipment, and some debt reduction,” Quints said. “It's not going to be turned into bottom line, take a trip to Europe kind of profit, that's for sure.”

Both Kinart-Shorts and Quint said an increase in their staffing level could follow.

“Get a little more output from the brewery and a little more service area for our on-premise sales, that opens up more jobs space,” Kinart-Shorts said.

“Full and part-time, we have 20 here. And we will be needing to add more,” Quint said.

But don't expect to pay less for your favorite drinks anytime soon.

“That might happen. But we're going to use it for the purpose it was intended. And that's just to expand business,” Quint said.

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Craft beer brewers in Wisconsin got an extra gift for the holidays under a provision added to the recently signed tax reform bill.

Beer, spirits and wine producers will get a two-year reduction in federal excise taxes worth $4.2 billion.

Small brewers will see their tax rate cut in half, from $7 to $3.50 per barrel for the first 60,000 barrels. Tax rates for liquor plunge even more, from $13.50 to $2.70 per gallon for the first 100,000 gallons produced or imported.

For Philip McDaniel, who founded a distillery in St. Augustine, Florida four years ago, that means savings of about $150,000 next year. He says he'll put the money toward hiring more people and buying more equipment — for as long as the tax break lasts.

"We're going to try and make and sell as much as we can to take advantage of it," McDaniel says. "Hopefully they'll see the growth, and perhaps they will have the wisdom and the heart to extend it another two years."

Craft producers seem to be starting up on every street corner in American cities of late — the number of small breweries went from 1,460 in 2006 to 5,301 in 2016, according to the Brewers Association. The number of small distillers is up to about 1,300. So why, you might ask, does the alcohol business need a tax break when deductions for many special interests are going away?

Industry advocates say that not all of those craft producers are profitable, considering the level of regulation, high startup costs, and the marketing and distribution hurdles posed by a landscape dominated by booze behemoths like Miller-Coors, Diageo, and AB-Inbev.

"Your first five years are when you're trying to earn every penny," says Julie Verratti, who co-founded Denizens Brewing Company in Silver Spring, Maryland in 2014 with a business loan backed by her own house. She estimates the tax break will save her $6,000 in 2018. "Every single bit of that goes back into the business."