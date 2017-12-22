Lighthearted gift to a teacher: “Our child might be the reason y - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lighthearted gift to a teacher: “Our child might be the reason you drink"

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio couple say they put their son’s picture on bottles of wine and distribute them to his teachers because the educators deserved more than the typical thank you gift.

Mary Sommers, of Beavercreek, Ohio, tells the Dayton Daily News she doubted her son’s teachers needed any more coffee mugs, but, she joked, “who doesn’t need a glass of wine after teaching a kid like mine?”

She and her husband, Paul Sommers, gave the wine to the teachers at their son Jake’s school in Kettering. In addition to a picture of Jake’s smiling face, the labels bear a message: “Our child might be the reason you drink so enjoy this bottle on us!”

The gifts garnered widespread attention after the couple’s older son posted about them on Twitter .

