2 men sentenced to 6 months in jail for gas pump skimming

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two men are going to jail in connection with gas pump skimming.

According to court records, 46-year old Arsen Piloyan of Van Nuys, and 49-year old Wafig Jebarah of Los Angeles, were sentenced Friday to 6 months in jail, followed by 3 years of probation.

The men were arrested November 2016 on suspicion of identity theft. Both pleaded guilty in October 2017 to three counts of misappropriating identifying information.

