Annual Holiday Blood Drive held in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive was held at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center on Friday. On average, 700 community members roll up a sleeve to help save lives.



"Absolutely we do see a decrease in donations during the Winter months due to travel, people taking festive holiday vacations, some of our regular donors don't come in, weather cancels some drives," said Laura McGuire.



Blood donors of all types are needed. Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.