Dane County Executive Parisi looks forward to 2018

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many of you probably have big plans for the New Year. So does Dane County Executive Parisi.

During an interview for Capital City Sunday, Parisi said that in 2018, he plans to focus on two main things. One of his priorities is climate change work.

"I want to see more solar on nonprofits who own their business," said Parisi. "On schools so they can use more of their dollars to help educate kids, rather than pay electric bills."

Parisi also tells 27 News he wants to dedicate more resources to mental health partnerships with area schools.

"We're going to be doing a county-wide asset map ad study of mental health services throughout the County, the school, all the areas to look at access to mental health services," said Parisi. "On paper, we have mental health parody, but in practice, we don't always have that."

