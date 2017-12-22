FBI warns hackers could target toys

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's called "Super Saturday." A number of folks may be planning to get out for that last minute Christmas shopping. But there's a consumer alert before you buy those toys for the kiddos and a warning from the FBI.

It may not be tidings of comfort and joy for the estimated 126 million people who will be out shopping Saturday. Many of them will be rushing to buy the latest and greatest tech toys for the little ones just days before Christmas.

But there's a warning for those toys as hackers lurk.

"A kid's toy is really the same as any piece of computer equipment out there. It has vulnerabilities and is exposed to threats on the internet," said Nicholas Davis, the chief information security officer for the UW System.

Experts and the FBI warn that hackers could break into those toys to steal valuable and sensitive information.

"It is frightening, I understand that. And I always urge people to take precautions, so whether or not it's a kid's toy or a PC or a tablet or whatever you may have at home you might want to set some general rules around on it," said Davis.

For example, experts say parents should use the tech toys with children in a family room, keeping the toys out of more private areas like bathrooms and bedrooms.

"It's all about input devices that we're concerned about. Is the microphone on? Can they hear what your kid is saying? Can they hear what's going on around them? Can they collect information about them and their friends their family? Any sort of private information that might be exchanged through your voice," said Davis.

Toys with cameras pose similar risks. The best solution, experts say, is to take out the batteries when the toys aren't being used.

Experts also add there's really not a good way to tell if your child's toy, or any piece of technology, may have been hacked. It's why they say take precautions and buy from a reputable toy maker.