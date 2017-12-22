UPDATE: Missing Michigan man has been found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police officials tell 27 News that White has been found safe at a local church.

****

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- Deputies in Dane County are asking for help to find a missing man.

They say 36-year-old Terry White was reported missing from Brooklyn, Michigan on December 7. On Friday, December 22, White's vehicle was found in Windsor. Deputies say they believe the vehicle had been there for some time.

Authorities say White's family and friends are not aware of any reason why he would be in Wisconsin and they are concerned for his welfare, since they don't know where he is and they haven't heard from him.

White is 5'9'' and about 150 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you've seen White, you should call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.