Sherman Park business rebuilds after riot

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- It's been almost  a year and a half since Pakhar Singh lost his business in a riot after a police shooting, now he's rebuilding.
    JSonline reports work started last month on the new BP gas station in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.
    The previous building was destroyed by fire last August during unrest sparked by the shooting and killing of Sylville Smith by a Milwaukee police officer.

