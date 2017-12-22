Powerball jackpot around $300 million for Saturday drawing - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) --  A Powerball jackpot would be a nice early holiday gift for anyone.
    That could happen for you Saturday night, when the jackpot will be an estimated $300 million.    
    The winner will end up with about $191 million.
    Make sure to buy your tickets by 9 p.m. on Saturday.
    The drawing is just before ten o'clock that night.

