Two-vehicle crash in Blooming Grove leads to OWI arrest

BLOOMING GROVE (WKOW) -- Deputies arrested a woman who they say caused a head-on collision.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Milwaukee Street, between Lansing Street and Leon Street, just before 5 p.m. Friday. Officers say a westbound vehicle driven by a 50-year-old woman crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound car.

The driver of the car had minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Charges are now pending against the driver deputies say was at fault, 50-year-old Brenda Raimond of Madison. She'll be charged with operating while intoxicated/causing injury. She will also be cited for an additional traffic violation for operating left of center.