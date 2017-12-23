Inmate dies in Adams County jail cell - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Inmate dies in Adams County jail cell

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- An inmate was found dead in his Adams County jail cell last Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old David E. Lasko, of Wisconsin Dells, was found by jail staff in his cell and was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says an autopsy has been completed and have requested the Juneau County Sheriff's Office to conduct the investigation. 

No other information is being released at this time, the sheriff's office says.

