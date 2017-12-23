Man gets 5 years for robbing NW Wisconsin storage units

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A judge has sentenced an Eau Claire man to five years in prison for burglarizing multiple storage units and residences across northwestern Wisconsin to support his methamphetamine addiction.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports Travis Hagman was sentenced Friday. Hagman is already serving a four-year prison sentence for violating his probation related to previous burglaries and thefts.

Hagman pleaded no contest in October to five felony counts of burglaries committed during the summer of 2016 in Altoona, Eau Claire and Fall Creek. Prosecutors say he led a ring of thieves that broke into storage units and homes and stole coins and jewelry. Investigators tied Hagman to the thefts after discovering his blood in a storage unit.

Hagman said he turned to burglary to pay for his methamphetamine habit.