Authorities trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a b - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car

Posted: Updated:

KAUKAUNA (WKOW) – Authorities in Kaukauna are trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.

According to our sister station WBAY, fire crews were sent to the scene around 2:30 a.m. with reports of a car on fire near Holly Court along the Fox River.

Police and fire crews said they found the car on the railroad tracks, but the car was not hit by a train.

Authorities are trying to determine how the car got there.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.