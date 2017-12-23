Authorities trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car

KAUKAUNA (WKOW) – Authorities in Kaukauna are trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.

According to our sister station WBAY, fire crews were sent to the scene around 2:30 a.m. with reports of a car on fire near Holly Court along the Fox River.

Police and fire crews said they found the car on the railroad tracks, but the car was not hit by a train.

Authorities are trying to determine how the car got there.