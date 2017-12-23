Cichy Reflects on Badgers Career

The Minnesota Vikings shut out an opponent for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, beating the injury-depleted Green Bay Packers 16-0 on Saturday night to stay in the hunt for a first-round playoff bye. Stefon Diggs caught a 4-yard pass from Case Keenum just inside the back line of the end zone in the first quarter for the only touchdown. The Vikings (12-3) have already clinched the NFC North and can secure a bye if Carolina loses or ties on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The Vik...More >>
Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a game-high 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ added 14 to pace Wisconsin to an 81-60 nonconference win over Green Bay on Saturday night. The victory boosted the Badgers to a 20-0 record against their intrastate rivals. Davison, a true freshman, scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting. Happ shot 7 of 9 from the field and had 8 rebounds to lift the Badgers (6-7) to their second straight win. The Phoenix (5-8) went without a field goal...More >>
As the Orange Bowl draws near, it's a time to reflect on the Badgers' 2017 season. There was a lot of good, like a 12-0 start - but also some adversity.
Just before the year kicked off, the team lost a top linebacker to injury - Jack Cichy.More >>
Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a late deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-104 on Friday night.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...More >>
Dick Enberg, a Hall of Fame broadcaster known as much for his excited calls of "Oh my!" as the big events he covered during a 60-year career, died Thursday.More >>
As the Orange Bowl draws near, it's a time to reflect on the Badgers' 2017 season. There was a lot of good, like a 12-0 start - but also some adversity.
Just before the year kicked off, the team lost a top linebacker to injury - Jack Cichy.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...More >>
The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.More >>
