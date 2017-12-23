Cichy Reflects on Badgers Career

As the Orange Bowl draws near, it's a time to reflect on the Badgers' 2017 season. There was a lot of good, like a 12-0 start - but also some adversity.

Just before the year kicked off, the team lost a top linebacker to injury - Jack Cichy. The fifth-year senior could have applied for a medical waiver, and possibly gotten another year of eligibility back after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during fall training. But instead, he's decided to enter the 2018 NFL draft.

"I was devastated," said Cichy, discussing his ACL injury. "There's no doubt that that was probably the lowest point of my life. I felt like I couldn't catch a break. There was a lot of, 'why me'? 'What did I do to have this happen again?'"

A shoulder injury also cut the 2016 season short for Cichy. The former walk-on (who eventually won a scholarship) decided the uncertainty around a sixth year of college wasn't beneficial to his rehab. Instead, he says it was better for him to have the goal of training for the NFL.

"I think me and my dad have the conversation about a week after surgery, said Cichy. "It was tough. I mean, I love college football and [Madison] has become home."

In his Badger career, Cichy recorded 120 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 6 pass breakups. The linebacker also earned the 2015 Holiday Bowl defensive MVP honor after logging nine tackles and three consecutive sacks. Cichy says he has no regrets, but sometimes wonders what could have been had he not gotten hurt.

"I've definitely thought 'what if?' dozens of times this past four months," said Cichy. "But when I'm able to look back on this season, that's when the 'what ifs' happen. But when I look back at the whole picture, I'm able to be like, 'I experienced a lot and I'm extremely grateful for everything I experienced.'"

Cichy says he's not sure if he'll be healthy enough to participate in the NFL combine or Wisconsin's NFL pro day. But before the draft he plans to work out for a bit in Phoenix, Arizona.

