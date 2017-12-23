GPS helps Kenosha police catch bank robber - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GPS helps Kenosha police catch bank robber

Posted: Updated:

Kenosha police arrested a man they say robbed a bank Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:17 a.m. at the TCF Bank on 22nd Avenue. Police say the man had a handgun and demand cash from the teller. After receiving money, the man left the area in a vehicle.

Officers were then informed of the GPS location of the suspect near I-94 and Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Kenosha Police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and arrested the 52-year-old man. Officers recovered money and a handgun from the man's vehicle. 

