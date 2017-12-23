Wisconsin couple names pet dog after WKOW meteorologist - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin couple names pet dog after WKOW meteorologist

MADISON (WKOW) - Here's something you don't see every day! Northwoods residents, RJ and Blythe, recently got a dog and decided to name her after 27 Storm Track Meteorologist Star Derry.

They emailed WKOW about their decision saying, "We love Wake up Wisconsin and love (Star's) poise and professional weather reports, so much so we named our pup Star Derry!"

This was definitely an unexpected surprise but definitely a fun email to receive, for sure!

