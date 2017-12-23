OLB Matthews among 5 Packers starters inactive for Vikings - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OLB Matthews among 5 Packers starters inactive for Vikings

GREEN BAY (AP) -

Outside linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry are among five starters inactive for the Green Bay Packers' game Saturday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Matthews (hamstring) and Perry (ankle/shoulder) each missed practice this week. The Packers are playing their first game since being eliminated from playoff contention.

Cornerback Damarious Randall is also out after being added to the injury report Friday with a knee injury. On offense, guard Jahri Evans (knee) will miss his first game of the year.

Leading receiver Davante Adams (concussion) was already declared out earlier this week. The Packers' other inactives are offensive linemen Dillion Day and Adam Pankey.

The NFC North champion Vikings are relatively healthy as they jockey for playoff seeding. Left tackle Riley Reiff and safety Andrew Sendejo are active after being listed as questionable with ankle injuries.

Inactive for Minnesota are quarterback Kyle Sloter, receiver Stacy Coley, cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr., running back Mack Brown, and tackle Aviante Collins, along with defensive linemen Tashawn Bower and Jaleel Johnson
 

