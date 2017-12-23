Davison, Happ help Wisconsin cruise past Green Bay, 81-60 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Davison, Happ help Wisconsin cruise past Green Bay, 81-60

MADISON (AP) -

Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a game-high 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ added 14 to pace Wisconsin to an 81-60 nonconference win over Green Bay on Saturday night.

The victory boosted the Badgers to a 20-0 record against their intrastate rivals.

Davison, a true freshman, scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Happ shot 7 of 9 from the field and had 8 rebounds to lift the Badgers (6-7) to their second straight win.

The Phoenix (5-8) went without a field goal -- missing nine tries -- over the final 11:42 of the first half. Green Bay senior guard Khalil Small scored baskets on consecutive possessions to trim Wisconsin's lead to 44-24 at the break.

Phoenix junior Sandy Cohen III, a transfer from Marquette, scored a team-high 12 points for the Phoenix, who shot 40 percent overall. Small delivered 12 points and freshman guard PJ Pipes, a reserve, scored 11 points for Green Bay.

Wisconsin junior forward Khalil Iverson delivered 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting. He also had 2 assists and 2 blocks.

Not only did Wisconsin outrebound Green Bay 40-20, it also dominated in the paint, 46-14.

BIG PICTURE

Green Bay: The Phoenix have some speed, but were overmatched and undersized against the Badgers. Green Bay needs players willing to crash the boards and be more active underneath the basket. The team had only 20 rebounds in the setback against the Badgers.

Wisconsin: Davison is a tough competitor and showed no hesitation, despite wearing a brace on his left shoulder. On a couple first-half possessions, Davison made layups and slid out of bounds on the finishes. He also took a charge and landed on his left shoulder late in the first.  Davison shot 6 of 10 from the field for 13 first-half points.

UP NEXT

Green Bay: On the road at Detroit Mercy on Dec. 28.

Wisconsin: Hosts Chicago State on Dec. 27.
 

