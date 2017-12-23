UPDATE: Residents got out of Sun Prairie duplex/garage fire safely

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Fire Department officials have released more details about the fire that started at a duplex in the 2200 block of Montana Ave. around 7:00 Saturday night.

Information from Lieutenant Becky Gruber confirms everyone got out safely and no one was injured.

As of 9:00 p.m., crews reported the fire was out and they were checking for any remaining hot spots.

Lt. Gruber says when firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the garage area of one of the duplex units. She says the crews were prevented from getting into the area right away because of "a few minor explosions."

She adds the structure has major damage, but a monetary value hasn't been assessed yet. The fire is still under investigation.

She also stresses that there's limited access to that neighborhood area.

The DeForest Fire Department, DeForest EMS Sun Prairie EMS and Sun Prairie Police also responded to the call.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Dane County officials confirm fire investigators are on the scene of a garage fire in Sun Prairie.

The call originally came into as structure fire in the 2220 Montana Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Firefighters at the location had reported a gas compressor and a natural gas heater being in the garage, but it's not yet known if those items played a role in the fire.

Our WKOW photographer on the scene says the sister of one of the people who lived in the house told him everyone got out safely, but that they're still looking for the family's two cats.

