Hornets storm back from 18 down, beat Bucks 111-106

Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a game-high 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ added 14 to pace Wisconsin to an 81-60 nonconference win over Green Bay on Saturday night. The victory boosted the Badgers to a 20-0 record against their intrastate rivals. Davison, a true freshman, scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting. Happ shot 7 of 9 from the field and had 8 rebounds to lift the Badgers (6-7) to their second straight win. The Phoenix (5-8) went without a field goal...More >>
As the Orange Bowl draws near, it's a time to reflect on the Badgers' 2017 season. There was a lot of good, like a 12-0 start - but also some adversity.
Just before the year kicked off, the team lost a top linebacker to injury - Jack Cichy.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...More >>
The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.More >>
