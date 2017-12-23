Vikings Shut Out Packers, 16-0 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vikings Shut Out Packers, 16-0

GREEN BAY (AP) -

The Minnesota Vikings shut out an opponent for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, beating the injury-depleted Green Bay Packers 16-0 on Saturday night to stay in the hunt for a first-round playoff bye.

Stefon Diggs caught a 4-yard pass from Case Keenum just inside the back line of the end zone in the first quarter for the only touchdown. The Vikings (12-3) have already clinched the NFC North and can secure a bye if Carolina loses or ties on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

The Vikings forced an incompletion into the end zone on fourth-and-4 from the 14 early in the fourth quarter to turn away the Packers' last best effort to get into the end zone. Safety Harrison Smith ended another Green Bay drive with an interception at the Minnesota 5 late in the second quarter.

Minnesota left frigid Lambeau Field with its first shutout since a 13-0 win over Detroit on Dec. 5, 1993. It was the first shutout over the Packers (7-8) since Nov. 14, 1971.
 

  Davison, Happ help Wisconsin cruise past Green Bay, 81-60

    Davison, Happ help Wisconsin cruise past Green Bay, 81-60

    Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a game-high 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ added 14 to pace Wisconsin to an 81-60 nonconference win over Green Bay on Saturday night. The victory boosted the Badgers to a 20-0 record against their intrastate rivals. Davison, a true freshman, scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting. Happ shot 7 of 9 from the field and had 8 rebounds to lift the Badgers (6-7) to their second straight win. The Phoenix (5-8) went without a field goal...

  Cichy Reflects on Badgers Career

    Cichy Reflects on Badgers Career

    As the Orange Bowl draws near, it's a time to reflect on the Badgers' 2017 season.  There was a lot of good, like a 12-0 start - but also some adversity.

    Just before the year kicked off, the team lost a top linebacker to injury - Jack Cichy.

  Five Badgers Named to Canada's Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Five Badgers Named to Canada's Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Wisconsin women's hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...

