Madison church to serve 350 people free dinner Christmas Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the 35th year, the First United Methodist Church in downtown Madison will host a free holiday meal Christmas Day,

Event director Karen Andro says the community meal is open to anyone who needs a place to go.

"All are welcome for the dinner, which will be served from noon until 2:00 p.m." No reservations are needed.

Andro says "Christmas can be sad and lonely for those without a home or who have suffered loss of family."

She says the meal outreach is an important part of the church's ministry and that they extend their table at Easter on other occasions, too.

This year, diners will be treated to a menu of roasted turkey, honey glazed ham and Southern-Style meatloaf. Side dishes will include mash potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, sauteed cabbage, corn bread and candied yams.

Artisan and holiday breads have been donated by Clasen’s European Bakery and for desert, there'll be pies donated by Hubbard Avenue Diner.

Andro says live music provided by local musician Cliff Frederiksen will center on an eclectic mix of America’s songbook of the last 70 years.

Children and their families are invited to enjoy festivities in a special family area and Santa Claus and his two lead elves are also expected to make a surprise visit.

The Beacon will provide free transportation to and from their facility to the church and back.

First United Methodist Church is in downtown Madison at 203 Wisconsin Avenue.

Church office 608-256-9061; website http://www.fumc.org.