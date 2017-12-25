Madison police looking into Christmas Eve shooting on city's south side

Two people were arrested after a disturbance at a Madison bar. Police say a woman involved in the disturbance urinated inside the bar.More >>
Two people were arrested after a disturbance at a Madison bar. Police say a woman involved in the disturbance urinated inside the bar.More >>
A Village of Brooklyn woman was arrested Christmas day for felony OWI after crashing into a ditch.More >>
A Village of Brooklyn woman was arrested Christmas day for felony OWI after crashing into a ditch.More >>
Madison police are looking into a Christmas Eve shooting on the city's south side.More >>
Madison police are looking into a Christmas Eve shooting on the city's south side.More >>
Authorities in Kaukauna are trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities in Kaukauna are trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities in Kaukauna are trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities in Kaukauna are trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.More >>
Deputies in Dane County are asking for help to find a missing man.More >>
Deputies in Dane County are asking for help to find a missing man.More >>
Deputies arrested a woman who they say caused a head-on collision.More >>
Deputies arrested a woman who they say caused a head-on collision.More >>
This weekend's Powerball jackpot is expected to be at or above $300 million dollars.More >>
This weekend's Powerball jackpot is expected to be at or above $300 million dollars.More >>
It's been almost a year and a half since Pakhar Singh lost his business in a riot after a police shooting; now he's rebuilding.
It's been almost a year and a half since Pakhar Singh lost his business in a riot after a police shooting; now he's rebuilding.
It's called "Super Saturday." A number of folks may be planning to get out for that last minute Christmas shopping. But there's a consumer alert before you buy those toys for the kiddos and a warning from the FBI.More >>
It's called "Super Saturday." A number of folks may be planning to get out for that last minute Christmas shopping. But there's a consumer alert before you buy those toys for the kiddos and a warning from the FBI.More >>
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks because they can be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake.More >>
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks because they can be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake.More >>
The Oregon Police Department arrested 40-year-old Lewis S. Turner after they learned he was in possession of firearms in his home, and had made threats against governmentMore >>
The Oregon Police Department arrested 40-year-old Lewis S. Turner after they learned he was in possession of firearms in his home, and had made threats against governmentMore >>
Many of you probably have big plans for the New Year. So does Dane County Executive Parisi.More >>
Many of you probably have big plans for the New Year. So does Dane County Executive Parisi.More >>