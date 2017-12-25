Madison police looking into Christmas Eve shooting on city's sou - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police looking into Christmas Eve shooting on city's south side

MADISON (WKOW) --- Madison police are looking into a Christmas Eve shooting on the city's south side.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of S. Park Street. When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim is currently at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No further information is available at this time.

