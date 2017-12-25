Village of Brooklyn woman arrested for 5th OWI after crashing into ditch

52-year-old Kimberly Costa was arrested Monday for her 5th OWI after crashing into a ditch.

TOWN OF RUTLAND (WKOW) --- A Village of Brooklyn woman was arrested Christmas day for felony OWI after crashing into a ditch.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday on Highway A at Oak Ridge Road in the town of Rutland. Police said the driver, 52-year-old Kimberly Costa, crashed her vehicle into a ditch. She was arrested for felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – her 5th offense.

Costa was not hurt in the crash. She was booked into the Dane County Jail.