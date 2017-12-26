First United Methodist Church welcomes hundreds for annual Christmas dinner

MADISON (WKOW) --- It may have been cold outside on Christmas day. But inside First United Methodist church, the room was overflowing with warmth.

And not just from the hot meals being served. But from the warmth the family-like atmosphere created for people like Eugene Voss.

“It means a lot. Actually because some of us can't afford food right now. I'm a veteran. I'm in between housing and getting some medical stuff done,” Voss said.

“It's starts with love and ends with love. All of what we do is engage people in a way of hospitality, the grace and the hospitality. We begin by extending our table and inviting people in,” said Karen Andro, director at Hope's Home Ministry.

The church heard it's 35th annual Christmas dinner Monday.

“The hospitality here is really nice. I never expected this much food. All the friendly faces and smiles. I love it. It makes me be in the Christmas spirit,” Voss said.

“This is where they're getting a sense of family, a sense of love, a warm meal in their stomach. Which is something that a lot took for granted,” said Tammy “Mac” McWilliams, who volunteered serving meals.

Organizer Sarah Flanagan said more than 100 volunteers helped feed more than 350 people.

“I think Christmas is the time I think we're supposed to come together and help others. And provide a home for people who may not have it. And so it's a hearty meal to come share with other people today,” Flanagan said.

“We have so many volunteers here. We have people who want to help that were not able to engage in helping because of the outpouring of the public. And it's almost I’d say equal between the people we serve and the people who want to help, which is a beautiful thing,” Andro said.

Guests were served a turkey dinner with all the fixins', which included : roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, southern-style meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, sautéed cabbage, corn bread, and candied yams.

Of course, no Christmas dinner would be complete without a visit from Ole Saint Nick himself.

“We have downstairs there's Santa Claus and elves are down there giving away gifts. We have some warm socks and nice gifts for the homeless as well as for the kids that are down there, some gift bags,” Flanagan said. “We had a family stop by this morning with gifts for our children's room downstairs. And they we're going to do that before they went home to open their own presents.”

For Voss, it couldn't have been a better day.

“It's been a wonderful Christmas and this has been a blessing for me.”

This year, Beverly Brazzel, a long-time volunteer, coordinated the meal.