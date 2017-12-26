Madison Police investigate attempted armed robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigate attempted armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an attempted armed robbery on S. Park St. from Monday night.

At about 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of S. Park St. after a female employee of EDO Asian Cuisine was approached by a man with a hatchet who attempted to rob her.

The woman only spoke Mandarin Chinese and the suspect ended up running away without taking anything from her. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a unknown race male, 6'2", skinny, and was wearing all black clothing with his face covered.

