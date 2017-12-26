Forecasters believe holiday spending could be best since 2014

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forecasters believe holiday spending this year could be the best it has been in years.

The National Retail Federation says that retail sales are expected to meet or exceed the group's holiday forecast.

If the final tally holds true, it could make the highest retail spending since 2014 and even push to numbers before the Great Recession of 2008.

However, traditional brick and mortar stores still have work to do to catch up with the online push.

According to First Data, they predict that online sales at least doubled in-store purchases this year.