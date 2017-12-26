Cold air pouring in

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- The low dipped to -7 on Tuesday morning and wind chills were in the 20s below. We'll have a repeat on Wednesday morning. The forecast calls for below average temps all week and highs will reach the teens only twice in that time period. Be sure to check on neighbors to be sure everyone has a safe source of heat as we're dealing with dangerous cold here.

The sunshine will stick Tuesday and Wednesday but it looks like our next snow maker arrives Thursday. At this point, it only looks like another 1 -2" with most areas seeing close to one inch. Check back with the 27 Storm Track team for the latest.