Deadpool robber linked to string of bank holdups

A man with a Deadpool mask robbed a Middleton bank in November 2017 A man with a Deadpool mask robbed a Middleton bank in November 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- A robber wearing a Deadpool mask held up the Old National Bank, 333 S. Westfield Rd., Friday afternoon.

Detectives believe the robber could be the same man who has been involved in other recent crimes while also wearing a Deadpool mask.

The robber ordered a teller to hand over money and jumped on a counter and became more demanding when he thought the employee was moving too slowly.

The robber fled on foot. Once in the parking lot, dye packs contained in the stolen money exploded, and the criminal dropped the bag of cash. He was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a dark colored SUV. 

