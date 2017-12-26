Packers place Spriggs on IR, sign Kumerow - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers place Spriggs on IR, sign Kumerow

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (AP) -

The Green Bay Packers will have another new starting right tackle for their season finale at Detroit after Jason Spriggs was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
   Spriggs left following the first play from scrimmage in Green Bay's 16-0 loss to Minnesota. Utility offensive lineman Justin McCray moved over from right guard to replace Spriggs and could take over at tackle on Sunday against the Lions.
   McCray has made four starts this season at right tackle. Kyle Murphy started the opener for the injured Bryan Bulaga, who played five games before going on injured reserve at midseason with a knee injury. Murphy (foot) is also out for the season after getting hurt in Week 3.
   The team signed rookie tight end Emanuel Byrd from the practice squad on Tuesday to replace Spriggs. Tight end Richard Rodgers left the Vikings game with a shoulder injury.
   Receiver Jake Kumerow also was signed to the practice squad. Kumerow, who played in college at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, has spent time on the practice squads of Cincinnati and New England.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Davison, Happ help Wisconsin cruise past Green Bay, 81-60

    Davison, Happ help Wisconsin cruise past Green Bay, 81-60

    Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a game-high 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ added 14 to pace Wisconsin to an 81-60 nonconference win over Green Bay on Saturday night. The victory boosted the Badgers to a 20-0 record against their intrastate rivals. Davison, a true freshman, scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting. Happ shot 7 of 9 from the field and had 8 rebounds to lift the Badgers (6-7) to their second straight win. The Phoenix (5-8) went without a field goal...

    More >>

    Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a game-high 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ added 14 to pace Wisconsin to an 81-60 nonconference win over Green Bay on Saturday night. The victory boosted the Badgers to a 20-0 record against their intrastate rivals. Davison, a true freshman, scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting. Happ shot 7 of 9 from the field and had 8 rebounds to lift the Badgers (6-7) to their second straight win. The Phoenix (5-8) went without a field goal...

    More >>

  • Cichy Reflects on Badgers Career

    Cichy Reflects on Badgers Career

    As the Orange Bowl draws near, it's a time to reflect on the Badgers' 2017 season.  There was a lot of good, like a 12-0 start - but also some adversity.

    Just before the year kicked off, the team lost a top linebacker to injury - Jack Cichy.

    More >>

    As the Orange Bowl draws near, it's a time to reflect on the Badgers' 2017 season.  There was a lot of good, like a 12-0 start - but also some adversity.

    Just before the year kicked off, the team lost a top linebacker to injury - Jack Cichy.

    More >>

  • Five Badgers Named to Canada’s Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Five Badgers Named to Canada’s Olympic Women's Hockey Roster

    Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...

    More >>

    Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Emily Clark along with former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull are among the 23 players Hockey Canada will take to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Friday morning. Clark, Desbiens, Nurse and Turnbull will make their Olympic debuts next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, while Mikkelson will make her third appearance at the winter games after helping Hockey Canada win gold at the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.