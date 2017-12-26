Retail Rush: Returns begin the day after Christmas

Two people were arrested after a disturbance at a Madison bar. Police say a woman involved in the disturbance urinated inside the bar.More >>
A robber wearing a Deadpool mask held up the Old National Bank, 333 S. Westfield Rd., Friday afternoon.More >>
Being outside in subzero temperature can be dangerous even if you're outside for just a few minutes.More >>
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an attempted armed robbery on S. Park St. from Monday nightMore >>
Authorities in Kaukauna are trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.More >>
Forecasters believe holiday spending this year could be the best it has been in years.More >>
It may have been cold outside on Christmas day. But inside First United Methodist church, the room was overflowing with warmth.More >>
A Village of Brooklyn woman was arrested Christmas day for felony OWI after crashing into a ditch.More >>
Deputies in Dane County are asking for help to find a missing man.More >>
Police in Waunakee are looking for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens Friday night with a gun.More >>
An inmate was found dead in his Adams County jail cell last Saturday.More >>
Deputies arrested a woman who they say caused a head-on collision.More >>
This weekend's Powerball jackpot is expected to be at or above $300 million dollars.More >>
It's been almost a year and a half since Pakhar Singh lost his business in a riot after a police shooting; now he's rebuilding.
