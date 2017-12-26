Retail Rush: Returns begin the day after Christmas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The holidays are over and people will be heading back to the stores to take advantage of the after-Christmas sales and return or exchange gifts.

About 10 million people will return holidays gifts this season, everything from clothes that don't fit to things people already have.

Derrain Jones says he's hard to shop for, which is why he says making the trip back to the stores after Christmas is an annual tradition.

"I return clothes because they won't be my style and also my size tends to fluctuate without regiment. so sometimes they're not the right size, so I often exchange clothes," said Jones. 

Jones says he'll usually tell whoever gave him a gift if he's going to exchange it.

Some people say they prefer to get gift cards because that's something they wouldn't exchange.

Retailers don't want the return shoppers to go away empty handed. They're continuing to offer huge discounts, some as deep as pre-Christmas deals and many of those deals will be offered all the way through the new year.

