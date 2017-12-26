Beacon Homeless Resource Center seeing surge during sub-zero tem - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beacon Homeless Resource Center seeing surge during sub-zero temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Beacon Homeless Research Center on Washington Avenue in Madison is seeing a big surge in visitors during the cold weather.

That's exactly what the center is for -- helping people get back on their feet, and giving them a warm and safe environment.

Besides just being a warm place to stay, The Beacon also provides healthcare resources, housing assistance, and employment search help.

