Thermal imaging camera show dangers of sub-zero weather

MADISON (WKOW) --- Being outside in subzero temperature can be dangerous even if you're outside for just a few minutes. Your body can lose a significant amount of heat in a short amount of time, which can put you at risk for cold-related illnesses, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Firefighters use thermal imaging cameras in fire situations. They pick up a person's body heat, making it easier for firefighters to find someone trapped in a burning building.

“We use it sometimes in the outside of the house to size up the scene when we get there. Then during the course of operations at a fire, it's used to help find victims, check for hot spots in the walls,” said Ryan Beckwith, a firefighter with the Madison Fire Department.

But thermal imaging cameras can also show the importance of dressing warm in subzero temperatures.

Beckwith said the camera shows how quickly heat escapes the body.

“Typically, if we take an image of you now on this camera, areas that are warm, like face, neck, and hands should show up as white.”

Your clothing will be a little cooler than your skin temperature.

“So that will show up a darker color. And then as we step outside, you should expect that eventually equalize. So things like your nose and ears are going to turn darker first. That's what's getting colder first. And then over time, your face will darken if you stay out there long enough,” Beckwith said.

He said to make sure you're dressed in layers if you're outside and not real active.

“Layer that's close to your skin and then adding on from there. The top is better being wind proof and water proof, if possible. And then you want to try to avoid sweating. So adjust your layers to your activity so that you can avoid sweating, which will make you cool down faster.”

And most importantly, pay attention to early signs of hypothermia.

“If you start to shiver, that's the first sign of hypothermia. If you don't take of that once it starts, it's going to progress and get progressively worst,” Beckwith said.

If you're out in the cold, Beckwith recommends you eating appropriately and stay hydrated. And always let someone know where you're going, so if something happens, people know where to find you.