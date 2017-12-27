Man arrested after intentionally snipping customer's ear at a State Street salon

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested after police say he intentionally snipped a customer's ear with scissors at a salon on State Street.

A 22-year-old downtown resident went into Ruby's Salon on Friday hoping for a fresh new cut before the holiday. He asked for the sides of his head to be cut with a number two clipper and that a scissors be used to take an inch off the top.

During the haircut, the customer says the stylist, 46-year-old Khaled A. Shabani, began twisting his ear while accusing him of fidgeting and moving his head, neither of which the customer believed he was doing.

The customer says Shabani "snipped" his ear with a scissors, and then placed a "zero" attachment on the clippers. He began to bleed when the "zero" was used to cut a close path down the middle of his head.

At that point, the customer got up to leave. As he left, he says Shabani kept shouting "you want a zero right?"

The customer called police and Shabani was arrested for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. Shabani claims it had all been an accident.

