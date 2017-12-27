Edgewater offers "A Night in Rio" New Year's Eve celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking for something special to do for New Year's Eve, the Edgewater Hotel may have the answer.

The event is called "Destination New Year's Eve: A Night in Rio." It features Brazilian-inspired food and live music by 'Talk of the Town,' a 17-piece big band from Chicago. There will be a ball drop on the Grand Plaza while the Grand Ballroom will be transformed into the Copacabana Palace.

While the New Year's Even ball drop is a free event open to the public, the Edgewater is also offering room and party packages. You can learn more about those by clicking here.

Call (608) 535-8200 for more information.