Wind Chill Advisory continues until noon Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) --  A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for southern Wisconsin. It will continue until noon Wednesday.

Temperatures will feel like they're double digits below zero. Madison will feel like -14 Wednesday morning, while Monroe will feel like -16 and Janesville will feel like -12. Further north, expect temperatures that feel -20 to -30.

27 Storm Track meteorologists say the frigid blast of cold air will bring single digit highs for the actual temperatures Wednesday. An area of low pressure moves into the area Thursday morning and could provide light snow throughout the day. Meteorologists expect 1-2 inch accumulations.

