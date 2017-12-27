Wind Chill Advisory continues until noon Wednesday

With temperatures below zero all week in Eastern Iowa, many people are finding their cars just won't start.More >>
A Madison man was arrested after police say he intentionally snipped a customer's ear with scissors at a salon on State Street.More >>
Two people were arrested after a disturbance at a Madison bar. Police say a woman involved in the disturbance urinated inside the bar.More >>
Being outside in subzero temperature can be dangerous even if you're outside for just a few minutes.More >>
We've talked about it before, and we'll probably bring it up again, but are you and your car equipped to survive this winter? Wisconsin weather can be unpredictable. Heavy snows, icy roads and extreme cold can strand drivers, but with the right items, getting stuck isn't so scary.More >>
Authorities in Kaukauna are trying to identify skeletal remains found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.More >>
Forecasters believe holiday spending this year could be the best it has been in years.More >>
It may have been cold outside on Christmas day. But inside First United Methodist church, the room was overflowing with warmth.More >>
A Village of Brooklyn woman was arrested Christmas day for felony OWI after crashing into a ditch.More >>
Deputies in Dane County are asking for help to find a missing man.More >>
Police in Waunakee are looking for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens Friday night with a gun.More >>
An inmate was found dead in his Adams County jail cell last Saturday.More >>
Deputies arrested a woman who they say caused a head-on collision.More >>
This weekend's Powerball jackpot is expected to be at or above $300 million dollars.More >>
It's been almost a year and a half since Pakhar Singh lost his business in a riot after a police shooting; now he's rebuilding.
