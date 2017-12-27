Man charged in Lambeau Field rampage was 'frustrated' over lack of work

GREEN BAY (WISN) — A former Lambeau Field food service worker who officials said rammed a vehicle in the stadium's parking lot went on the rampage to get back at two men he blamed for his termination, a criminal complaint filed Tuesday said.

Chay Vang, 40, faces charges of recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.

Vang worked for Delaware North, a food contractor at the stadium. According to the charging document, Vang told investigators that he was "frustrated" because he couldn't find a job and the rent was due. He said he had been trying to find work but "had no offers."

Vang said he ended up at Lambeau Field Friday afternoon because he was looking for those who caused him to get fired from his job. He claimed three men were to blame for his termination, Green Bay's WBAY-TV reported.

Vang said he saw a car in the parking lot with two of those former co-workers, who often ate lunch at that time, and "lost it."

Five vehicles were damaged during the incident, but no people were hurt. Vang appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon. The court set bond at $10,000.