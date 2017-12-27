Vandals spray graffiti on state park buildings - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vandals spray graffiti on state park buildings

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- Vandals spray painted graffiti on several buildings earlier this month at the Roche-A-Cri State Park winter parking area, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The vandalism took place on Dec. 13 or early Dec. 14, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page;.

Investigators are looking for any information pertaining to this incident. Anyone with information on this incident please contact the sheriff's office at 608-339-3304 and ask for Deputy Spice in reference to case number 17-8227 or TEXT Crimestoppers at 274637 starting with keyword ADAMS

