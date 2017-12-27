Police warn against leaving car running to warm up

MADISON -- Officers were called to a two-car crash on Loftsgordon Avenue on Christmas afternoon to find a stolen car had crashed it into another that was legally parked on the street.

There was significant damage to both, and whoever was in the stolen car was long gone, however the key still in the ignition, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The car had been swiped Thursday night after it was left unlocked and running as its owner went inside a home on North Thompson Dr. for a few minutes.

There continue to be many cars stolen, often times by underage drivers who are looking to joyride.

It is cold, but leaving vehicles unlocked and running is an invitation to young and opportunistic thieves.