Driver leaves children behind in car and runs from police

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man fled from police on foot after leaving two children in a vehicle following a traffic stop Tuesday in Madison.

Police were on routine patrol when they stopped the man's car after he was driving the wrong way on N. Broom Street, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The driver fled on foot after giving the officer a false name and leaving two small children unattended in the vehicle.

The suspect,. a 31-year-old man, was apprehended after a brief pursuit. Appearing impaired he failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for felony OWI (third offense with passengers under 16), obstructing and resisting. He also had an outstanding warrant along with other citations.

The suspect was booked into the jail and child care for the children was arranged.