Driver leaves children behind in car and runs from police - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver leaves children behind in car and runs from police

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man fled from police on foot after leaving two children in a vehicle following a traffic stop Tuesday in Madison.

Police were on routine patrol when they stopped the man's car after he was driving the wrong way on N. Broom Street, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The driver fled on foot after giving the officer a false name and leaving two small children unattended in the vehicle. 

The suspect,. a 31-year-old man, was apprehended after a brief pursuit. Appearing impaired he failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for felony OWI (third offense with passengers under 16), obstructing and resisting. He also had an outstanding warrant along with other citations.

The suspect was booked into the jail and child care for the children was arranged.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.