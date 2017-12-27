Guide to Rock County warming shelters

2018 Rock County warming centers

BELOIT

BELOIT GRINNELL SENIOR CENTER

Monday - Friday

7:30 am - 4:00 pm

608-364-2875

631 Bluff Street

BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY

Monday - Thursday

9:30 am - 9:00 pm

608-364-2905

605 Eclipse Blvd.

Friday - Saturday

9:30 am - 5:30 pm

SALVATION ARMY

Monday - Friday

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

608-362-6755

628 Broad Street

608-365-6572

CLINTON

CLINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Monday & Friday

8:30 am - 5:00 pm

608-676-5569

214 Mill Street

Tuesday - Thursday

8:30 am - 7:30 pm

Saturday

8:30 am - 1:30 pm

CLINTON SENIOR CENTER

Monday - Friday

10:00 am - 2:30 pm

608-676-4600

508 Front Street

EDGERTON



EDGERTON PUBLIC LIBARARY

Monday - Thursday

9:00 am - 8:00 pm

608-884-4511

101 Albion St.

Friday

9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

EVANSVILLE

CREEKSIDE PLACE COMMUNITY CTR

Monday - Friday

8:00 am - 3:00 pm

608-882-0407

102 Maple St.

EAGER FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Monday - Thursday

9:30 am - 7:00 pm

608-882-2260

39 W. Main St.

Friday

9:30 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday

9:30 am - 1:00 pm



JANESVILLE

BLACKHAWK TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Monday - Thursday

7:30 am - 10:00 pm

608-758-6900

6004 South County Highway G

Friday

7:30 am - 5:00 pm

GIFTS MENS RESOURCE CENTER

Monday - Friday

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

608-728-4941

1025 North Washington Street

HEDBERG PUBLIC LIBRARY

Monday - Thursday

9:00 am - 9:00 pm

608-758-6580

316 S. Main Street

Friday - Saturday

9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

JANESVILLE MALL

Monday - Saturday

10:00 am - 9:00 pm

608-752-7845

2500 Milton Avenue

Sunday

11:00 am - 6:00 pm

JANESVILLE SENIOR CENTER

Monday - Friday

8:00 am - 4:30 pm

608-755-3040

69 South Water Street

MERCY HEALTH SYSTEM - HOSPITAL

Monday - Sunday

7:00 am - 8:00 pm

608-756-6000

1000 Mineral Point Avenue

ED Waiting Room

8:00 pm - 7:00 am

ST MARY'S HOSPITAL - SSM HEALTH

Monday - Sunday

7:00 am - 8:00 pm

608-373-8000

3400 E. Racine Street

ED Waiting Room

8:00 pm - 7:00 am

THE SALVATION ARMY

Monday - Friday

9:00 am - 4:30 pm

608-757-8300

514 Sutherland Avenue

Closed 12 - 1 pm

MILTON

THE GATHERING PLACE

Monday - Friday

8:00 am - 4:00 pm

608-868-3500

715 Campus Street

MILTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Monday -Wednesday

10:00 am - 8:00 pm

608-868-7462

430 E. High St., #100

Thursday - Friday

10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday

10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sunday

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm



ORFORDVILLE

ORFORDVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Monday - Thursday

11:00 am - 7:00 pm

608-879-9229

519 E. Beloit Street

Friday

11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday

9:00 am - 12:00 pm

ORFORDVILLE VILLAGE HALL

Monday - Friday

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

608-879-2004

303 E. Beloit Street

BRODHEAD

BRODHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY

Monday - Thursday

9:00 am - 7:00 pm

608-897-4070

1207 25th Street

Friday

9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday

9:00 am - 1:00 pm

BRODHEAD CITY HALL

Monday - Friday

08:00 am - 4:30 pm

608-897-4018

1111 W. 2nd Avenue

BRODHEAD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday-Sunday

24 Hours - Lobby

608-897-2112

1004 W. Exchange Street

2018 Rock County overnight shelters

BELOIT

THE SPARROWS NEST

Monday - Sunday

After 5:00 pm only

608-362-8215

1816 Harrison Avenue

JANESVILLE

GIFTS MENS SHELTER

Monday - Sunday

Call to Register

608-728-4941

1025 N. Washington St.

HOUSE OF MERCY

Monday - Sunday

Register by 6:00 pm

608-754-0045