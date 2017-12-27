Guide to Rock County warming shelters - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Guide to Rock County warming shelters

Posted: Updated:

2018 Rock County warming centers

BELOIT

BELOIT GRINNELL SENIOR CENTER
Monday - Friday
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
608-364-2875
631 Bluff Street

BELOIT PUBLIC LIBRARY
Monday - Thursday
9:30 am - 9:00 pm
608-364-2905
605 Eclipse Blvd.
Friday - Saturday
9:30 am - 5:30 pm

SALVATION ARMY
Monday - Friday
9:00 am - 2:00 pm
608-362-6755
628 Broad Street
608-365-6572

CLINTON

CLINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
Monday & Friday
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
608-676-5569
214 Mill Street
Tuesday - Thursday
8:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday
8:30 am - 1:30 pm

CLINTON SENIOR CENTER
Monday - Friday
10:00 am - 2:30 pm
608-676-4600
508 Front Street

EDGERTON
 

EDGERTON PUBLIC LIBARARY
Monday - Thursday
9:00 am - 8:00 pm
608-884-4511
101 Albion St.
Friday
9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
9:00 am - 3:00 pm

EVANSVILLE

CREEKSIDE PLACE COMMUNITY CTR
Monday - Friday
8:00 am - 3:00 pm
608-882-0407
102 Maple St.

EAGER FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY
Monday - Thursday
9:30 am - 7:00 pm
608-882-2260
39 W. Main St.
Friday
9:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday
9:30 am - 1:00 pm

JANESVILLE

BLACKHAWK TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Monday - Thursday
7:30 am - 10:00 pm
608-758-6900
6004 South County Highway G
Friday
7:30 am - 5:00 pm

GIFTS MENS RESOURCE CENTER
Monday - Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
608-728-4941
1025 North Washington Street

HEDBERG PUBLIC LIBRARY
Monday - Thursday
9:00 am - 9:00 pm
608-758-6580
316 S. Main Street
Friday - Saturday
9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

JANESVILLE MALL
Monday - Saturday
10:00 am - 9:00 pm
608-752-7845
2500 Milton Avenue
Sunday
11:00 am - 6:00 pm

JANESVILLE SENIOR CENTER
Monday - Friday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
608-755-3040
69 South Water Street

MERCY HEALTH SYSTEM - HOSPITAL
Monday - Sunday
7:00 am - 8:00 pm
608-756-6000
1000 Mineral Point Avenue
ED Waiting Room
8:00 pm - 7:00 am

ST MARY'S HOSPITAL - SSM HEALTH
Monday - Sunday
7:00 am - 8:00 pm
608-373-8000
3400 E. Racine Street
ED Waiting Room
8:00 pm - 7:00 am

THE SALVATION ARMY
Monday - Friday
9:00 am - 4:30 pm
608-757-8300
514 Sutherland Avenue
Closed 12 - 1 pm

MILTON

THE GATHERING PLACE
Monday - Friday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
608-868-3500
715 Campus Street

MILTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
Monday -Wednesday
10:00 am - 8:00 pm
608-868-7462
430 E. High St., #100
Thursday - Friday
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sunday
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

ORFORDVILLE

ORFORDVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY
Monday - Thursday
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
608-879-9229
519 E. Beloit Street
Friday
11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
9:00 am - 12:00 pm

ORFORDVILLE VILLAGE HALL
Monday - Friday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
608-879-2004
303 E. Beloit Street

BRODHEAD

BRODHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY
Monday - Thursday
9:00 am - 7:00 pm
608-897-4070
1207 25th Street
Friday
9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday
9:00 am - 1:00 pm

BRODHEAD CITY HALL
Monday - Friday
08:00 am - 4:30 pm
608-897-4018
1111 W. 2nd Avenue

BRODHEAD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday-Sunday
24 Hours - Lobby
608-897-2112
1004 W. Exchange Street

2018 Rock County overnight shelters

BELOIT

THE SPARROWS NEST
Monday - Sunday
After 5:00 pm only
608-362-8215
1816 Harrison Avenue

JANESVILLE

GIFTS MENS SHELTER
Monday - Sunday
Call to Register
608-728-4941
1025 N. Washington St.

HOUSE OF MERCY
Monday - Sunday
Register by 6:00 pm
608-754-0045

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.