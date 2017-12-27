Reply ASAP: New app freezes your kid's phone until they answer y - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Reply ASAP: New app freezes your kid's phone until they answer your messages

Posted:
By ABC NEWS -

(ABC NEWS) -- A father who was sick of his son not replying to his text messages and calls created an app to combat the issue.

The app essentially takes over the recipient's phone screen and sounds an alarm that won't stop until the text or call is answered.

"If you are frustrated that your calls or text messages are missed or not seen because the person you are calling has their phone on silent all the time, then this is the app for you," the app summary states.

The app, 'Reply ASAP', was created by Nick Herbert. It allows you to connect with other people who have the app so you can send them urgent messages that cannot be ignored and you will get a notification when your message has been read.

It is currently available for all Android phones and will be coming to iPhones soon.

