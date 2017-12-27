Vandals paint 'white pride' symbols at Adams County Roche-A-Cri State Park

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- Tonight, an investigation is underway after an Adams County State Park is vandalized. White Pride symbols were found spray-painted on signs at Roche-A-Cri.

The crime happened two weeks before Christmas. It occurred the same night WPT featured a special on Roche-A-Cri.

"On a great day that we were getting all that extra publicity," Roche-A-Cri Ranger Heather Wolf said. She says she was called to the park after a tip came in, and had to use a lot of 6elbow grease to remove the nine symbols from the winter restroom and various signs.

"Just scrubbing the Graffiti off and trying to make sure you get as much off as possible so that you couldn't see what the images were any more," Ranger Wolf said. "We try to keep everything nice and we want everyone to come and to see that is upsetting," she added.

Sadly, there were hundreds in damage and further repairs will be needed this Spring.

"Possible repainting, we have some sanding, some staining, some work we still need to do," she said.

Right now the Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating and is following up on few leads.

If you have any information on this incident please contact Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304 and ask for Deputy Spice in reference to case number 17-8227 or TEXT Crimestoppers at 274637 starting with keyword ADAMS