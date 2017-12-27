Local Meals on Wheels volunteers fight through cold to bring foo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local Meals on Wheels volunteers fight through cold to bring food to people in need

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Frigid weather this week isn't stopping one local organization from serving people in need.

Volunteers with SSM Health at Home Meals on Wheels drop off hot food for their clients in any conditions. 

Sometimes the weather will cause car problems or cancellations, but volunteer coordinator Gina Riesen says 400 people volunteer their time to make sure 275 meals are delivered every day.

"All of our volunteers' safety is first. We want to make sure people feel safe," Riesen told 27 News. "I never want anyone to deliver if they don't feel comfortable and they don't feel they can deliver in inclement weather."

Riesen says in these conditions, the Meals on Wheels visits are more important than ever because the volunteers can check in on people who may be homebound, to make sure they're doing alright in the cold weather. 

"For most of these people, our volunteers are the only person that they see on any given day, so it's very important that we see the person, so we never leave a meal unattended," she said. "There are definitely times where we save lives because we do follow through to make sure that our clients are okay."

Recently, a volunteer didn't get a response from a client and found out that person had fallen and couldn't get up on their own, so the volunteer called 911.

Health at Home is always looking for more volunteers to complete the routes. Visit the Meals on Wheels website for more information on how to get involved.  

  • More Headlines on WKOW.comMore Headlines on WKOW.comMore>>

  • Wisconsin workers head to Puerto Rico

    Wisconsin workers head to Puerto Rico

    It's been months and the work to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria continues.

    More >>

    It's been months and the work to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria continues.

    More >>

  • Beltline accident backs up traffic

    Beltline accident backs up traffic

    An accident on the Beltline in Madison backed up traffic Wednesday night.

    More >>

    An accident on the Beltline in Madison backed up traffic Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Badgers Hoping to Continue Bowl Win Streak

    Badgers Hoping to Continue Bowl Win Streak

    The Badgers are practicing in the Miami area for their 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game - the sixth longest streak in the country. That's not the only bowl streak their looking to extend. Wisconsin returns to the state of Florida for a bowl game for the first time since snapping a four-game bowl losing streak in the Outback Bowl three years ago with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez at the helm. Wisconsin has since gone 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Paul Chrys...More >>
    The Badgers are practicing in the Miami area for their 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game - the sixth longest streak in the country. That's not the only bowl streak their looking to extend. Wisconsin returns to the state of Florida for a bowl game for the first time since snapping a four-game bowl losing streak in the Outback Bowl three years ago with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez at the helm. Wisconsin has since gone 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Paul Chrys...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.