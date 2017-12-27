Local Meals on Wheels volunteers fight through cold to bring food to people in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- Frigid weather this week isn't stopping one local organization from serving people in need.

Volunteers with SSM Health at Home Meals on Wheels drop off hot food for their clients in any conditions.

Sometimes the weather will cause car problems or cancellations, but volunteer coordinator Gina Riesen says 400 people volunteer their time to make sure 275 meals are delivered every day.

"All of our volunteers' safety is first. We want to make sure people feel safe," Riesen told 27 News. "I never want anyone to deliver if they don't feel comfortable and they don't feel they can deliver in inclement weather."

Riesen says in these conditions, the Meals on Wheels visits are more important than ever because the volunteers can check in on people who may be homebound, to make sure they're doing alright in the cold weather.

"For most of these people, our volunteers are the only person that they see on any given day, so it's very important that we see the person, so we never leave a meal unattended," she said. "There are definitely times where we save lives because we do follow through to make sure that our clients are okay."



Recently, a volunteer didn't get a response from a client and found out that person had fallen and couldn't get up on their own, so the volunteer called 911.



Health at Home is always looking for more volunteers to complete the routes. Visit the Meals on Wheels website for more information on how to get involved.