Badgers Doing More Than Just Game Prep

The Wisconsin football team has traded in the snow and cold for the sand and sun. The Badgers been hanging out in Miami all week ahead of Saturday's Orange Bowl.

In addition to daily practices leading up to the game, the players are packing in daily activities in South Beach. Some are philanthropic in nature - like the trip to Dave & Busters with kids from Big Brothers/Big Sisters on Tuesday night. Others are just plain fun - like the family beach day on Wednesday.

Pretty soon the Badgers will have to get serious about the bowl preps though, but there's still one or two more moments to kick back and relax.