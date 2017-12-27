Pet Care in Cold Weather

MADISON (WKOW) - The frigid cold may pose a dangerous threat to your pets.

With plummeting temperatures, people are bundling up and trying to keep warm. The cold is not just hard on us, they're also dangerous for our furry friends.

Erika Lukas has practiced as a veterinarian for more than ten years at Fitchburg Veterinary Hospital. She's seen the impact of cold weather injuries on her four-legged patients. "They can get hypothermia, which is a dangerously low body temperature...so many dogs go outside and have a great time and are having fun, but they're actually getting dangerously cold," says Lukas.

In slippery conditions, Lukas often treats broken limbs and fractures. "When it's icy out I see a lot of orthopedic injuries. Dogs are out, they are jumping around. It's cold out, it icy, and they can hurt themselves."

Walks outside can be painful as the combination of snow, salt, and cold can cut into paws. "We put down salt to melt the ice and so dogs can get irritated pads and lacerations on their pads. It's really important when you come back in to just get them cleaned off and make sure they're okay," explains Lukas.

Beyond your typical indoor pets, Lukas also reminds people, "a lot of people have backyard chicken flocks now. We sort of forget about them, but during cold weather we have to make sure they have a heated coop or they're in the garage with heat."

With cold weather, Lukas has just one simple suggestion for your pets. "Pay attention and use common sense. Just remember that if something would hurt you, it can also hurt your dog or cat."