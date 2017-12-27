Pet Care in Cold Weather - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pet Care in Cold Weather

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW)  - The frigid cold may pose a dangerous threat to your pets. 

With plummeting temperatures, people are bundling up and trying to keep warm. The cold is not just hard on us, they're also dangerous for our furry friends. 

Erika Lukas has practiced as a veterinarian for more than ten years at Fitchburg Veterinary Hospital. She's seen the impact of cold weather injuries on her four-legged patients. "They can get hypothermia, which is a dangerously low body temperature...so many dogs go outside and have a great time and are having fun, but they're actually getting dangerously cold," says Lukas. 

In slippery conditions, Lukas often treats broken limbs and fractures. "When it's icy out I see a lot of orthopedic injuries. Dogs are out, they are jumping around. It's cold out, it icy, and they can hurt themselves." 

Walks outside can be painful as the combination of snow, salt, and cold can cut into paws. "We put down salt to melt the ice and so dogs can get irritated pads and lacerations on their pads. It's really important when you come back in to just get them cleaned off and make sure they're okay," explains Lukas. 

Beyond your typical indoor pets, Lukas also reminds people, "a lot of people have backyard chicken flocks now.  We sort of forget about them, but during cold weather we have to make sure they have a heated coop or they're in the garage with heat." 

With cold weather, Lukas has just one simple suggestion for your pets. "Pay attention and use common sense. Just remember that if something would hurt you, it can also hurt your dog or cat." 

   

  • More Headlines on WKOW.comMore Headlines on WKOW.comMore>>

  • Wisconsin workers head to Puerto Rico

    Wisconsin workers head to Puerto Rico

    It's been months and the work to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria continues.

    More >>

    It's been months and the work to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria continues.

    More >>

  • Beltline accident backs up traffic

    Beltline accident backs up traffic

    An accident on the Beltline in Madison backed up traffic Wednesday night.

    More >>

    An accident on the Beltline in Madison backed up traffic Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Badgers Hoping to Continue Bowl Win Streak

    Badgers Hoping to Continue Bowl Win Streak

    The Badgers are practicing in the Miami area for their 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game - the sixth longest streak in the country. That's not the only bowl streak their looking to extend. Wisconsin returns to the state of Florida for a bowl game for the first time since snapping a four-game bowl losing streak in the Outback Bowl three years ago with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez at the helm. Wisconsin has since gone 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Paul Chrys...More >>
    The Badgers are practicing in the Miami area for their 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game - the sixth longest streak in the country. That's not the only bowl streak their looking to extend. Wisconsin returns to the state of Florida for a bowl game for the first time since snapping a four-game bowl losing streak in the Outback Bowl three years ago with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez at the helm. Wisconsin has since gone 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Paul Chrys...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.