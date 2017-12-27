Badgers Hit the (Miami) Beach! - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Hit the (Miami) Beach!

Posted: Updated:
Miami, FL (WKOW) -

In the "Sunshine State", instead of snow - you get sand!  That is exactly where you could find the Badgers on Wednesday, at Miami Beach, with temperatures right around 80 degrees.

"It's awesome!", said quarterback Kare Lyles, speaking of Miami Beach.

For some, this trip might be their first-ever trip to an ocean. The Badgers played sand volleyball, and hit the water on some jet skies on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin coaching staff had much of their family on hand as well. After the toll a season can have on a family, the end of the year bowl game is a nice reward.  "It's just fun after you know, a hard season," said Rachel Bostad, daughter of inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad. "We just come out here and have fun."

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst said earlier this week that his guys haven't seen weather that warm since training camp. The Badgers still have plenty of time to soak in the rays, as they don't play until Saturday.
 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Happ's double-double leads Wisconsin past Chicago State

    Happ's double-double leads Wisconsin past Chicago State

    Ethan Happ scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Wisconsin beat Chicago State 82-70 on Wednesday in a closer-than-expected contest. The Cougars (2-14) have now lost 10 straight and nine of their losses on the season have been by an average of 38 points. Chicago State closed to 62-52 on Deionte Simmons' putback with eight minutes left, but Wisconsin clamped down, forcing turnovers on the next two Cougars possession and registering blocks on the following three to push the lead ...More >>
    Ethan Happ scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Wisconsin beat Chicago State 82-70 on Wednesday in a closer-than-expected contest. The Cougars (2-14) have now lost 10 straight and nine of their losses on the season have been by an average of 38 points. Chicago State closed to 62-52 on Deionte Simmons' putback with eight minutes left, but Wisconsin clamped down, forcing turnovers on the next two Cougars possession and registering blocks on the following three to push the lead ...More >>

  • Defending the U

    Defending the U

    The Badgers were back on the practice field on Wednesday for day four of their Orange Bowl trip. Defensively, a lot of the focus will be on stopping Miami's dual-threat quarterback, Malik Rosier.

    More >>

    The Badgers were back on the practice field on Wednesday for day four of their Orange Bowl trip. Defensively, a lot of the focus will be on stopping Miami's dual-threat quarterback, Malik Rosier.

    More >>

  • Badgers Hit the (Miami) Beach!

    Badgers Hit the (Miami) Beach!

    In the "Sunshine State", instead of snow - you get sand!  That is exactly where you could find the Badgers on Wednesday, at Miami Beach, with temperatures right around 80 degrees. "It's awesome!", said quarterback Kare Lyles, speaking of Miami Beach. For some, this trip might be their first-ever trip to an ocean. The Badgers played sand volleyball, and hit the water on some jet skies on Wednesday afternoon. The Wisconsin coaching staff h...More >>
    In the "Sunshine State", instead of snow - you get sand!  That is exactly where you could find the Badgers on Wednesday, at Miami Beach, with temperatures right around 80 degrees. "It's awesome!", said quarterback Kare Lyles, speaking of Miami Beach. For some, this trip might be their first-ever trip to an ocean. The Badgers played sand volleyball, and hit the water on some jet skies on Wednesday afternoon. The Wisconsin coaching staff h...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Happ's double-double leads Wisconsin past Chicago State

    Happ's double-double leads Wisconsin past Chicago State

    Ethan Happ scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Wisconsin beat Chicago State 82-70 on Wednesday in a closer-than-expected contest. The Cougars (2-14) have now lost 10 straight and nine of their losses on the season have been by an average of 38 points. Chicago State closed to 62-52 on Deionte Simmons' putback with eight minutes left, but Wisconsin clamped down, forcing turnovers on the next two Cougars possession and registering blocks on the following three to push the lead ...More >>
    Ethan Happ scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Wisconsin beat Chicago State 82-70 on Wednesday in a closer-than-expected contest. The Cougars (2-14) have now lost 10 straight and nine of their losses on the season have been by an average of 38 points. Chicago State closed to 62-52 on Deionte Simmons' putback with eight minutes left, but Wisconsin clamped down, forcing turnovers on the next two Cougars possession and registering blocks on the following three to push the lead ...More >>

  • Defending the U

    Defending the U

    The Badgers were back on the practice field on Wednesday for day four of their Orange Bowl trip. Defensively, a lot of the focus will be on stopping Miami's dual-threat quarterback, Malik Rosier.

    More >>

    The Badgers were back on the practice field on Wednesday for day four of their Orange Bowl trip. Defensively, a lot of the focus will be on stopping Miami's dual-threat quarterback, Malik Rosier.

    More >>

  • Badgers Hit the (Miami) Beach!

    Badgers Hit the (Miami) Beach!

    In the "Sunshine State", instead of snow - you get sand!  That is exactly where you could find the Badgers on Wednesday, at Miami Beach, with temperatures right around 80 degrees. "It's awesome!", said quarterback Kare Lyles, speaking of Miami Beach. For some, this trip might be their first-ever trip to an ocean. The Badgers played sand volleyball, and hit the water on some jet skies on Wednesday afternoon. The Wisconsin coaching staff h...More >>
    In the "Sunshine State", instead of snow - you get sand!  That is exactly where you could find the Badgers on Wednesday, at Miami Beach, with temperatures right around 80 degrees. "It's awesome!", said quarterback Kare Lyles, speaking of Miami Beach. For some, this trip might be their first-ever trip to an ocean. The Badgers played sand volleyball, and hit the water on some jet skies on Wednesday afternoon. The Wisconsin coaching staff h...More >>
    •   

  • More Headlines on WKOW.comMore Headlines on WKOW.comMore>>

  • Wisconsin workers head to Puerto Rico

    Wisconsin workers head to Puerto Rico

    It's been months and the work to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria continues.

    More >>

    It's been months and the work to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria continues.

    More >>

  • Beltline accident backs up traffic

    Beltline accident backs up traffic

    An accident on the Beltline in Madison backed up traffic Wednesday night.

    More >>

    An accident on the Beltline in Madison backed up traffic Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Badgers Hoping to Continue Bowl Win Streak

    Badgers Hoping to Continue Bowl Win Streak

    The Badgers are practicing in the Miami area for their 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game - the sixth longest streak in the country. That's not the only bowl streak their looking to extend. Wisconsin returns to the state of Florida for a bowl game for the first time since snapping a four-game bowl losing streak in the Outback Bowl three years ago with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez at the helm. Wisconsin has since gone 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Paul Chrys...More >>
    The Badgers are practicing in the Miami area for their 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game - the sixth longest streak in the country. That's not the only bowl streak their looking to extend. Wisconsin returns to the state of Florida for a bowl game for the first time since snapping a four-game bowl losing streak in the Outback Bowl three years ago with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez at the helm. Wisconsin has since gone 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Paul Chrys...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.