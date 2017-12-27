Badgers Hit the (Miami) Beach!

In the "Sunshine State", instead of snow - you get sand! That is exactly where you could find the Badgers on Wednesday, at Miami Beach, with temperatures right around 80 degrees.

"It's awesome!", said quarterback Kare Lyles, speaking of Miami Beach.

For some, this trip might be their first-ever trip to an ocean. The Badgers played sand volleyball, and hit the water on some jet skies on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin coaching staff had much of their family on hand as well. After the toll a season can have on a family, the end of the year bowl game is a nice reward. "It's just fun after you know, a hard season," said Rachel Bostad, daughter of inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad. "We just come out here and have fun."

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst said earlier this week that his guys haven't seen weather that warm since training camp. The Badgers still have plenty of time to soak in the rays, as they don't play until Saturday.

