Defending the U

The Badgers were back on the practice field on Wednesday for day four of their Orange Bowl trip. Defensively, a lot of the focus will be on stopping Miami's dual-threat quarterback, Malik Rosier.More >>
The Wisconsin football team has traded in the snow and cold for the sand and sun. The Badgers been hanging out in Miami all week ahead of Saturday's Orange Bowl. In addition to daily practices leading up to the game, the players are packing in daily activities in South Beach. Some are philanthropic in nature - like the trip to Dave & Busters with kids from Big Brothers/Big Sisters on Tuesday night. Others are just plain fun - like the family beach ...More >>
Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to score 24 points in 28 minutes and the Chicago Bulls won for the eighth time in 10 games, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 115-106 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Minnesota Vikings shut out an opponent for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, beating the injury-depleted Green Bay Packers 16-0 on Saturday night to stay in the hunt for a first-round playoff bye. Stefon Diggs caught a 4-yard pass from Case Keenum just inside the back line of the end zone in the first quarter for the only touchdown. The Vikings (12-3) have already clinched the NFC North and can secure a bye if Carolina loses or ties on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The Vik...More >>
Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a game-high 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ added 14 to pace Wisconsin to an 81-60 nonconference win over Green Bay on Saturday night. The victory boosted the Badgers to a 20-0 record against their intrastate rivals. Davison, a true freshman, scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting. Happ shot 7 of 9 from the field and had 8 rebounds to lift the Badgers (6-7) to their second straight win. The Phoenix (5-8) went without a field goal...More >>
