Defending the U

The Badgers were back on the practice field on Wednesday for day four of their Orange Bowl trip. Defensively, a lot of the focus will be on stopping Miami's dual-threat quarterback, Malik Rosier. The top-ranked Badgers' defense will be facing off against a Miami offense that ranks just 57th in the country in scoring at 29.5 points per game. Rosier isn't the most accurate passer but he is a true dual-threat - throwing for more than 2,900 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for another 427 yards and five scores this season.

"He's very capable in the run game to gash you and get big plays and you have to be aware of him at all times," said Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. "There are some issues that he presents."

"[Rosier is] very dynamic," said linebacker T.J. Edwards. "I think he's more shifty than any quarterback we've seen so far. He's got good speed. The quarterback run is really big. I'm sure after seeing Ohio State it will be even more. We're excited for the challenge to kind of redeem ourselves with that type of scheme."

The Badgers had trouble with Ohio State's J.T. Barrett in their last outing, the Big Ten Championship game. Barrett accounted for three touchdowns in the Wisconsin loss.

