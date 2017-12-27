Wisconsin workers head to Puerto Rico

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- It's been months and the work to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria continues.

The island is getting more help from the Badger state.

55 workers from Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies will travel to Puerto Rico next month.

Despite the outlook of working 16 hour days for six weeks straight, many workers are excited to go.

"This probably the most needy group of customers we've ever seen. Our people feel very fortunate to be included in this kind of restoration effort," Sheriff Joe Lombardo tells WBAY.

Once they get there, the crews will join more than 5,500 energy workers from across the country helping restore power.

50% of the country remains in the dark.